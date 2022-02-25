This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at RainCity Housing & Support Society that the following people are the current shop stewards:

• Robert Gillard • Shoshannah Liberman

• Justin Somerville • Odette Henwood

• Kash Bajaj • Krista Driscoll

• Paula (Nora) Aguilar • Bear Walsh

• Lydia Many White Horses • Doug Hetherington

• Kim Luscombe • Sabrina Hamilton

• Beshele Caron • Josh Delleman

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



