Elections have closed for one (1) steward position on Thursday February 6, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Sean Harper is the new steward for the Sunshine Coast. This is in addition to your existing steward Tyler Hubscher.

Please join us in wishing Sean well in their new position.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP