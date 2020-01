Great news! We have received two nominations for a shop steward at RainCity Housing & Support Society in Sechelt and will be running an election.

The nominees are:

Sean Harper

Liam Heffernan

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 .

Votes will be collected by Tyler Hubscher, and the successful candidates will be announced after a vote.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP