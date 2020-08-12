Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
RainCity Housing & Support Society Overtime Meal Allowance - BCGEU
RainCity Housing & Support Society Overtime Meal Allowance - BCGEU
Published on August 12, 2020
It recently came to the Union's attention that some members may not be aware that they are eligible for an overtime meal allowance of $7.00 as well as a 30 minute paid meal break when they work a minimum of 2.5 hours of overtime immediately before or following their scheduled hours of work.
Article 16.7 Meal Allowance
An Employee who works two and one-half hours of overtime immediately before or following his/her scheduled hours or work shall receive a meal allowance of seven dollars. One-half hour with pay shall be allowed the employee in order that he/she may take an meal break either at or adjacent to his/her place of work.
a) This clause shall not apply to part-time employees until the requirements of Article 16.9 (Overtime for Part-Time Employees) has been met.
b) In the case of an employee called out on overtime to work on a rest day, this clause will apply only to hours worked outside his/her regular shift times or period of availability for a normal workday.
If you believe you are entitled to the meal allowance when working overtime please ensure you speak with your supervisor to request it. If you have any difficulty with this process please ensure you speak with your worksite steward.