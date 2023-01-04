All Employees (casual and full-time) at RainCity Housing are reminded that you are now entitled to five days per calendar year of paid sick leave.



This new entitlement comes from changes to BC's Employment Standards Act (ESA) after successful lobbying by the labour movement, including the BCGEU. In particular, staff who do not currently have access to paid sick leave such as casuals or staff with insufficient sick leave banks are now eligible for up to five paid sick days per year.



These changes are effective immediately and retroactive to March 31, 2022.

If you are wrongfully denied sick leave or sick leave credit, please contact a BCGEU steward to assist.



In solidarity,



Jason Singh



Staff Representative



**Please print and post on the Union Board at your Worksite**



