  1. BCGEU News
Raincity Housing, Trethewey House - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on August 14, 2020

Please be advised that Matthew Powers has been acclaimed to the position of steward for Raincity Housing, Tretheway House - Local 804.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome!

 

