Rapid Grievance Tribunal

So far this round of bargaining, discussions have been focused on key non-monetary proposals. One of the most important to our committee is the Rapid Grievance Tribunal. Here's why:

ISSUE:

The length of time it takes to settle grievances is too long – especially for simple grievances like:

union leave denial

vacation denial

overtime bypasses

other, simple, straightforward, time-sensitive matters

Grievances are taking as long as two years to resolve, even when it's a simple matter. Lengthy waits mean that – when they win – members don't actually get the leaves they've been denied, as the days requested have long passed. In these cases, justice delayed is justice denied. As a result, many members have lost confidence in the grievance system.

PROPOSED SOLUTION:

In our current system, all grievances follow the same process – whether they are simple or complex. So simple grievances get unnecessarily slowed down, as they don't need lengthy investigations or rely on interpretation of complex matters.

Separating complex and simple grievances into two streams would help conclude both types more quickly. It is not effective to put costly and limited legal resources into very simple cases. That's why we have proposed a "Rapid Grievance Tribunal" process to facilitate quick settlement of simple grievances in the most informal manner possible.

We want to emphasize that the proposed Rapid Grievance Tribunal would only address grievances of a simple nature, not more complex issues that require investigation such as disciplinary grievances.

Our union's intention behind the proposed rapid grievance tribunal is to:

Resolve grievances of a straightforward nature in a timely fashion

Restore confidence in the administration of our contract

Resolve disputes that are otherwise impacting productivity

Save the union and the PSA significant money spent in prolonged adjudication of disputes that could be settled more simply.

Realize cost-savings for government by addressing loss of productivity, reduced workload, reduced case conference and arbitrator time

Paul Finch, BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, explains more about the need for the proposed rapid grievance tribunal here.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff