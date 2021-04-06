Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 06, 2021

We are pleased to announce the tentative agreement with St. Eugene Resort Limited Partnership has been ratified with 88% in favour of the new collective agreement.

Thank you to all members that cast their votes.

The term of the agreement is for 3 years: November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2023.


In solidarity

Bonnie Lennox
Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sarah Maglio
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



