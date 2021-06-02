Your Bargaining Committee has been working very hard on your behalf. We have reached a mutually agreeable tentative agreement. We are strongly recommending you vote "YES". We are confident this is the best agreement we can achieve for you at this time.

The terms of the "Tentative Agreement" have been emailed to your home email addresses for those members who have provided the BCGEU with their home email address. We have also asked the Employer to send a copy to our members via their work email address and we will post it on the BCGEU website.

VOTING will be held via BCGEU's ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM June 14-18, 2021.

On June 14, 2021, members will receive an email with a link to cast their ballot. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if it does not appear in your inbox.



If you have not received an email link to vote, by 5:00 p.m. on June 14, 2021, please email us at [email protected] with your full name and the email address you would like the link forwarded to.



Please note: Voting will end at 4:30 pm June 18, 2021



Thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson, Liam Smith

Bargaining Committee Member, Leila George

Bargaining Committee Member, Alex Eng

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP