This is a final reminder of Friday's ratification information meeting and commencement of ratification voting.
RATIFICATION INFORMATION MEETING
Date: Friday, August 21, 2020
Time: 5:00pm to 7:30pm
How: Microsoft Teams Meeting
Online: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
Phone: 604-359-9960 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223 Conference ID: 447 310 368#
RATIFICATION VOTING
We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. Around the time of the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.
The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT.
While the parties have worked diligently to finalize wage grids for inclusion in the ratification document, we continue to identify and address discrepancies. Rather than risk providing incorrect information in the ratification document, updated grids will not be included. However, all proposed wage increases, classification-specific adjustments and additional options for conversion of annual vacation to pay are already specified in writing in the ratification document you have received. We will take all necessary time to discuss the implications of these monetary proposals at the ratification information meeting. We apologize for not being able to include this information.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?