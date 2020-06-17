As we previously announced, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and KPU. We will post a copy of the ratification document to the web and send a notification bulletin to members on the afternoon of Friday, June 19.



Members may attend one of two information sessions on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23, 2020. All members are permitted to be released from their regular duties that day, without loss of pay, to attend one of the meetings. Those of you in public-facing positions will need to coordinate meeting attendance among yourselves and your managers to ensure minimum staffing levels are met, i.e. you will not all be able to attend the same meeting. Your bargaining committee and lead Negotiator will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting.



INFORMATION MEETING SESSION #1

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020

Time: 9:00am -11:00am

How: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Online: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Phone: 604-359-9960 Conference ID: 971 582 202#



INFORMATION MEETING SESSION #2

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Time: 3:00pm to 5:00pm

How: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Online: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Phone: 604-359-9960 Conference ID: 634 414 430#

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams Meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Teams well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.



RATIFICATION VOTING

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. The morning following the second information meeting session, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca.



Balloting will open June 24 at 8:30am. The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT.



Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of this tentative agreement, so please vote "yes"!



To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member

Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator

Download PDF of notice here





