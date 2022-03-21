Your Bargaining Committee is happy to inform you that 100% of the voters voted to ratify the Memorandum of Agreement that was negotiated to address the gap between the bargaining your Collective agreement the repatriation of Sodexo at George Pearson to Vancouver Coastal Health.



Our next steps will be to proof and finalize the Memorandum. Once that is done, we will provide you with copies at the worksite.



Thank you for the great response to our surveys and for all the communication you have engaged in with your bargaining committee.



We appreciate all of your support during the negotiation and ratification process.



In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Gindo Gandam, Bargaining Committee Member

Abby Panganiban, Bargaining Committee Member

Katie Smith, Staff Representative



