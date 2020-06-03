Thank you to all members that were able to attend and participate in the Information meetings yesterday. We appreciated your questions and comments.



Tomorrow, June 4th, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.

All online voting must be completed by

12:00 noon, Thursday, June 11, 2020.



You can find a copy of the ratification document here.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee Member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee Member

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of ratification document here.





