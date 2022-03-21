Because many of you have reported difficulty receiving or accessing the electronic ballot to vote, the electronic ratification vote that started last Friday, June 10th has been cancelled . The vote will now be held in-person at Whitecliff on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.



In-Person Voting Details



DATE: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

WHERE: Whitecliff

TIMES: 0700 hours to 1600 hours



If you voted electronically you will need to vote again . The electronic ballots will not be viewed or counted. Only the in-person ballots received on Tuesday, June 21 will be counted.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member’s Portal.



We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Please accept our sincere apologies.



In solidarity,



Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP