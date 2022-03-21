Click here to find info on COVID-19

Ratification Vote Rescheduled to In-Person Vote to be Held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 17, 2022

Because many of you have reported difficulty receiving or accessing the electronic ballot to vote, the electronic ratification vote that started last Friday, June 10th has been cancelled. The vote will now be held in-person at Whitecliff on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
 

In-Person Voting Details

DATE: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
WHERE: Whitecliff
TIMES: 0700 hours to 1600 hours

If you voted electronically you will need to vote again. The electronic ballots will not be viewed or counted. Only the in-person ballots received on Tuesday, June 21 will be counted.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member’s Portal.

We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Please accept our sincere apologies.

In solidarity,

Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee
Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member
Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 

