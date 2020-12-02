Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Ratification Vote Update - The Dorchester Retirement Residence - BCGEU
Published on December 02, 2020
As there were technical difficulties on the ratification conference call on December 1st, we will be rescheduling the ratification conference call.
As approximately half of the members do not have email addresses, the e-vote will be discarded and be replaced with mail out ballots.
For updates on this, please check your Union board or talk to a Bargaining Committee member. For those of you who have access, you may also check your email.
As this is your opportunity to ask questions, and address concerns so that you are able to make an informed balloting decision, please make every effort to participate on the ratification conference call.
In solidarity, Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member Cathy Seagris, Staff representative