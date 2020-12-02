 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on December 02, 2020

As there were technical difficulties on the ratification conference call on December 1st, we will be rescheduling the ratification conference call.

As approximately half of the members do not have email addresses, the e-vote will be discarded and be replaced with mail out ballots. 

For updates on this, please check your Union board or talk to a Bargaining Committee member. For those of you who have access, you may also check your email.

As this is your opportunity to ask questions, and address concerns so that you are able to make an informed balloting decision, please make every effort to participate on the ratification conference call. 

In solidarity,
Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson
Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member
Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member
Cathy Seagris, Staff representative 

Download PDF of notice here.



