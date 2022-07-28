BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

November 22, 2022

POSITION: RECEPTIONIST

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

The BCGEU requires a Receptionist at Headquarters in Burnaby.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Duties may include maintaining files, memos, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving some mail; operating Switchboard; redirecting callers to appropriate areas. Typing documents including forms, correspondence, reports from longhand, draft, drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; book meeting rooms and set up times. Proofreading and correcting documents; operating office equipment, photocopying, updating and maintaining database information, inputting Courses in UnionWare. Answering inquires in BCGEU info box, responding to general enquiries and complaints. Working closely with Facilities & Mail Centre and outside vendors/contractors. Maintaining a level of confidentiality and ability to multitask.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2 – 4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); switchboard experience; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, BCGEU Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, November 28, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



