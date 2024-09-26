September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day - a day of remembrance, learning, reflection and action. As union members, workers, neighbours, caregivers, citizens and newcomers to Canada, we have many critical roles to play in Reconciliation - one of which is educating ourselves.
I encourage you to explore the following learning resources and discuss your learnings and reflections with friends, family and colleagues.
How does educating ourselves contribute to Reconciliation? Self-education is an act of responsibility. It is everyone's responsibility to learn the truth and understand the impacts of past and present actions on the lives of Indigenous people, and on society as a whole.
To learn about the Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families including those who passed, those who survived, and their families:
- Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre
- Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (Government of Canada)
- [Video] Stolen Children | Residential School Survivors Speak Out (CBC News)
- Where Are The Children? Healing the Impacts of Residential Schools (Legacy of Hope Foundation)
- Report of the Royal Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Volume 1: Looking Forward, Looking Back. Chapter 10, “Residential Schools,” pages 313-394 (Canada, Royal Commission on Indigenous Peoples)
To learn about how today's child welfare system is yesterday's residential school system:
- 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops (Kisha Supernant, RSC College of New Scholars, University of Alberta)
- "Child Welfare," Indigenous Women's Justice Plan (BC First Nations Justice Council, page 20)
To learn about the history, symbolism and message of the orange shirt and Orange Shirt Day/National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:
- Teaching and learning resources (UBC's Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre)
- Learning resources for Orange Shirt Day/National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Government of British Columbia)
- [Video] Residential Schools in Canada: A timeline (Historica Canada)
- Residential School Timeline (National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, University of Manitoba)
To learn about the history of Indigenous workers:
- Timeline of Canadian Colonialism and Indigenous resistance (Tim Kitz, The Leveller)
- Bows and Arrows: Indigenous workers, IWW Local 526, and Syndicalism on the Vancouver Docks (Jeff Shantz, Libcom.org)
- First Nations in the 1920's (Chelsea Brooks, Sutori)
Many events are happening across B.C. to commemorate Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Participation is encouraged. Find an event near you here.
In solidarity,
Paul Finch, BCGEU president
