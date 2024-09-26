September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day - a day of remembrance, learning, reflection and action. As union members, workers, neighbours, caregivers, citizens and newcomers to Canada, we have many critical roles to play in Reconciliation - one of which is educating ourselves.



I encourage you to explore the following learning resources and discuss your learnings and reflections with friends, family and colleagues.



How does educating ourselves contribute to Reconciliation? Self-education is an act of responsibility. It is everyone's responsibility to learn the truth and understand the impacts of past and present actions on the lives of Indigenous people, and on society as a whole.



To learn about the Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families including those who passed, those who survived, and their families:



To learn about how today's child welfare system is yesterday's residential school system:



To learn about the history, symbolism and message of the orange shirt and Orange Shirt Day/National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:



To learn about the history of Indigenous workers:



Many events are happening across B.C. to commemorate Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Participation is encouraged. Find an event near you here.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU president