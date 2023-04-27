B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

RECORDS MANAGER



INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING June 23, 2023







The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.



The BCGEU requires a Records Manager to work in the Records Management division of the Administration Department. This position reports to the Director of Administration.





RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and implement a comprehensive strategic plan for transitioning the BCGEU's records management program into an efficient system capable of managing both physical and digital records. This strategic plan must be aligned with the organizational goals and priorities established by senior leadership.

Guide and oversee the modernization of the records management program, including the implementation of records management software, conducting business process analysis, data cleaning, data migration, classification plan development and implementation, retention schedule development and implementation, and workflow development and implementation.

Serve as the operational lead for the department, providing direct supervision, training, and support to records management clerks involved in the accessioning, retrieval, and disposal of records.

Work closely with other departments within the organization to understand their specific records management needs and use this information to facilitate the modernization of their document management practices so they can be integrated into the new records management system.

Work with BCGEU's Privacy Officer to ensure that access to confidential information within records is properly managed in accordance with privacy laws and BCGEU policies.

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing, to ensure clear and efficient information flow within the department and across the organization.

Demonstrate strong time management skills to effectively prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Collaborate and work well in a team environment, fostering positive relationships with colleagues and stakeholders.

Embrace constructive feedback as an opportunity for growth and development.

Stay up to date with the latest tools and technologies related to digital records management and adapt to new tools as necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS:



Extensive understanding, knowledge and experience with use of technologies to organize, preserve and provide access to a growing volume of digital and analog assets.

Graduate Certificate in a relevant field (e.g. archives, records management, library science), or equivalent practical experience.

Experience in developing and implementing strategic plans for records management programs, with a focus on transitioning from physical to digital records management.

Proficiency in developing and implementing classification plans and retention schedules.

An extensive understanding of records management best practices and standards (e.g. the application of Open Archival Information System (OAIS) and other relevant standards such as Dublin Core, ISAD(G), RAD, DOD5015.2, ISO 15489, XML).

Familiarity with data cleaning techniques and data migration processes.

Experience with records management data management systems. Experience with OpenText is an asset.

Experience using relational databases, with the ability to perform data entry, run lists, create queries, and export to Excel. Experience writing SQL scripts is an asset.

Excellent supervisory skills, with the ability to train and support records management clerks effectively.

Ability to respond to pressure situations, adapt to change, enjoy working in a group environment, be proactive, and have initiative to work with minimal supervision.

The ability to collaborate with and provide records management subject matter expertise to coworkers and elected union leadership that do not have records management experience.

An understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement is an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48

Annual: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42



Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.



Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU UWU collective agreement.



The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment



The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland