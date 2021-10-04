RECORDS TEAM LEAD

(Administrative Representative AR5)

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

October 4, 2021

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) requires an experienced team lead to work in the Administration Department, effective immediately. In this role, you will work with both the Records Management and Membership Records staff to lead the teams which are responsible for the BCGEU’s operational records and members’ records.

DUTIES:

The Team Lead will work closely with the Coordinator of Administration to ensure that the key objectives of the union and the Administration Department are prioritized and met while providing day-to-day support and supervision to the Records Management and Membership Records teams. In addition, the Team Lead will:

Work with internal stakeholders and elected members to understand and document the union’s organizational and data structures and to identify any misalignment between them;

Collaborate with internal stakeholders and elected members and make recommendations on policy, data structures and workflow procedures which will prioritize better service delivery to members, and facilitate internal organizing;

Challenge the status quo by providing documentation and analysis of current policies and procedures that are acting as barriers to the union’s goals;

Take ownership of all efforts and projects whose goals are to improve and efficiently maintain high integrity of the union’s data;

Lead the Records Management team to ensure that the systems used for both physical and digital records management are using suitable technology to allow for streamlined management and access to those records by staff;

Lead the Membership Records team to implement procedural changes resulting from new or modified technology and data structures to better serve members and staff;

Collaborate with the Business Analyst and Development team to design a suite of core functionalities and applications and develop a delivery roadmap;

Lead projects to implement the roadmap that include change management strategies and activities to improve adoption;

Oversee and develop SQL to query the back-end databases and utilize scripting to leverage the data extracted.

QUALIFICATIONS:

In depth understanding of the BCGEU’s organizational, political, and data structures

University degree or equivalent experience in a technical field

A strong understanding of database design, UnionWare data structures, and a demonstrated ability to query and model SQL databases

Demonstrated proficiency writing software programs or scripts

Experience with implementation of software systems

Experience using change management to facilitate adoption of new structures, policies, and technologies

Minimum of 4 years’ experience as a team lead or manager providing direction, supervision, and mentorship to team members

Demonstrated ability to analyze problems and organize a team to resolve them

Proven ability to write documentation, departmental policies, and procedures

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively and respectfully with stakeholders (BCGEU staff or members, technical team members, and management)

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of color, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday October 12, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to: