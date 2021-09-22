Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Recruitment and retention discussed at BCGEU-MCFD meetings - BCGEU
Published on September 22, 2021
BCGEU leadership met last week with senior government officials from the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the BC Public Service Agency.
The meeting focused on the ongoing problem of recruitment and retention, and discussions centred around some of the ministry's ideas to address it. Our union pushed the issue of recruitment and retention in the last round of bargaining, and we will build on what we accomplished in the last round. While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more challenging to assess the true impacts on recruitment and retention, we're on top of this issue and appreciate the input of members through their components.
As we move closer to bargaining early next year, we expect more meetings like these to occur.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.