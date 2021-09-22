BCGEU leadership met last week with senior government officials from the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the BC Public Service Agency.



The meeting focused on the ongoing problem of recruitment and retention, and discussions centred around some of the ministry's ideas to address it. Our union pushed the issue of recruitment and retention in the last round of bargaining, and we will build on what we accomplished in the last round. While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more challenging to assess the true impacts on recruitment and retention, we're on top of this issue and appreciate the input of members through their components.



As we move closer to bargaining early next year, we expect more meetings like these to occur.



We'll keep you updated every step of the way.

UWU/MoveUP