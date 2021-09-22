BCGEU leadership met last week with the senior government officials from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Ministry of the Attorney General and the BC Public Service Agency. The meetings were agreed to as part of the bargaining process.

The meetings focused on the ongoing problem of recruitment and retention, and both ministries provided updates on their recruitment and retention plans. There was also discussion about your union's concerns surrounding overtime. These discussions will assist in bargaining preparations and will help build on what we accomplished in the last round of bargaining.

As we move closer to bargaining early next year, we expect more meetings like these to occur.



We'll keep you updated every step of the way.

