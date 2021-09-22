Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Recruitment and retention discussed at BCGEU-PSSG & AG meetings - BCGEU
Published on September 22, 2021
BCGEU leadership met last week with the senior government officials from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Ministry of the Attorney General and the BC Public Service Agency. The meetings were agreed to as part of the bargaining process.
The meetings focused on the ongoing problem of recruitment and retention, and both ministries provided updates on their recruitment and retention plans. There was also discussion about your union's concerns surrounding overtime. These discussions will assist in bargaining preparations and will help build on what we accomplished in the last round of bargaining.
As we move closer to bargaining early next year, we expect more meetings like these to occur.
