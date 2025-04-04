CBA Recruitment and Retention Initiatives Extended: PRRI extended to June 30, other programs extended temporarily



In recognition of the importance of tackling shortages affecting health professions, the Ministry of Health has agreed to extend initiatives launched last year to increase recruitment of health professionals in rural communities and among professions facing acute shortages in urban centres.



The BCGEU’s advocacy on behalf of members resulted in the creation and now extension of these initiatives. The Ministry of Health is currently undertaking an evaluation of the recruitment and retention incentive programs and the BCGEU is seeking further extensions of the timelines and expansion to cover more communities and professions.



The Provincial Rural Retention Initiative (PRRI), which initially ran April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, will be extended to June 30, 2025, providing further signing bonuses to recruit new health professionals where they are most critically needed to address long-standing shortages. PRRI was initially piloted in a small number of communities in the Northern Health Authority and was expanded last year to cover 56 rural communities across B.C. The program provides recruitment incentives of up to $8,000 per year or $2,000 per quarter for all health professionals – new and current – for work done in these communities between April 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. For a full list of the communities covered by PRRI, click here. By providing this incentive, the program aims to encourage new and current health professionals to move to rural communities.



The GoHealth BC Recruitment and Retention Initiative, the Rural and Remote Recruitment Initiative (RRRI) and the Recruitment Incentive for Difficult to Fill Vacancies, will be extended temporarily for an indefinite period of time:

The GoHealth BC Recruitment and Retention Initiative, which in pilot form applied only to laboratory technologists in Northern Health, has been expanded to cover additional health professions in Northern Health and additional health authorities. This will be done in a phased process with the objective of applying to all of the professions listed below. By offering up to $10,000 as a signing bonus with a 12-month travel work commitment, the program aims to draw professionals from out of province and/or country, out of private agency work, and to bring retired professionals back into the system.

The Rural and Remote Recruitment Initiative (RRRI) provides a recruitment incentive payment of up to $30,000 to new health professionals starting careers in professions facing severe shortage. Due to higher vacancy rates and more complex challenges, eligible vacancies identified in rural and remote communities in Northern Health are eligible for $30,000 incentive payments (prorated based on FTE of the eligible vacancy). Workers who are recruited into eligible vacancies identified outside of Northern Health are eligible for up to $20,000 incentive payments (prorated based on FTE of the eligible vacancy). The health professional must remain employed in the regular, priority occupation position in that community for a period of 24 months, failing which the employer will recover the incentive payment made on a pro-rata basis. Note that members already working in these areas or currently working in remote communities and moving to another remote community are not eligible. Communities covered by the incentive, which align with incentives offered to doctors and nurses, can be found here.

The urban and metro Recruitment Incentive for Difficult to Fill Vacancies provides new health professionals with a recruitment incentive of up to $15,000 with a 24-month work commitment. The program aims to draw professionals from out of province and/or country, out of private agency work, and offers an opportunity to recruit existing casuals into regular positions and bring retired professionals back into the system.

Some of the initiatives can be combined but cannot exceed the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive maximum amounts above. For example, a worker who has received a GoHealth BC Recruitment Incentive and who is subsequently employed in a regular vacancy eligible for the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive may also receive a Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive payment, but the combined total of these payments will be limited to the maximum Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive that is available within the area (i.e. $30,000 within an eligible Northern Health community, or $20,000 in an eligible community outside of Northern Health).





