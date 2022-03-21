Today the BCGEU recognizes Red Dress Day

Red Dress day is a day to honour our missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two spirit people. This day first began on May 5, 2010 and has taken place annually every year since.

It's a day to raise awareness and give voice to those whose stories have not been heard. We hang red dresses in public and private spaces and also wear red on this day as a symbol of all those who are missing.

Red dress day began as the REDress project started by Métis artist, Jamie Black, to bring attention to the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada and United States.

There are many ways to honour the day: wearing red, hanging a red dress, or attending an event near you:

Vancouver

Host: Pacific Association of First Nation Women

Vancouver City Hall

12:00 pm-2:00 pm

Details

Victoria

Our Womxn Are Sacred Walk

Begins at 10AM

Hallowell and Admirals Roads to Maple Bank

Details

Surrey

Host: CUPE 728

Bear Creek Park, Surrey BC

Begins at 4:30 pm

Details

Abbotsford

Host: Fraser Valley Métis Association

Abbotsford City Hall

32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC

10:00AM - 6:30PM

Details

Dawson Creek

Time: 5:00 pm

Locations: Dawson Creek Mall Parking lot

Details

Terrace

Host: Tears to Hope Society

Red Dress Day Run and Walk

Run begins at 8:00 am

Walk begins 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Chill Soda Shop for both

Details

Vanderhoof

Location: Burrard and Highway of Tears

Time: Noon-3:00pm