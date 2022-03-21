Today the BCGEU recognizes Red Dress Day
Red Dress day is a day to honour our missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two spirit people. This day first began on May 5, 2010 and has taken place annually every year since.
It's a day to raise awareness and give voice to those whose stories have not been heard. We hang red dresses in public and private spaces and also wear red on this day as a symbol of all those who are missing.
Red dress day began as the REDress project started by Métis artist, Jamie Black, to bring attention to the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada and United States.
There are many ways to honour the day: wearing red, hanging a red dress, or attending an event near you:
Vancouver
Host: Pacific Association of First Nation Women
Vancouver City Hall
12:00 pm-2:00 pm
Victoria
Our Womxn Are Sacred Walk
Begins at 10AM
Hallowell and Admirals Roads to Maple Bank
Surrey
Host: CUPE 728
Bear Creek Park, Surrey BC
Begins at 4:30 pm
Abbotsford
Host: Fraser Valley Métis Association
Abbotsford City Hall
32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC
10:00AM - 6:30PM
Dawson Creek
Time: 5:00 pm
Locations: Dawson Creek Mall Parking lot
Terrace
Host: Tears to Hope Society
Red Dress Day Run and Walk
Run begins at 8:00 am
Walk begins 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
Chill Soda Shop for both
Vanderhoof
Location: Burrard and Highway of Tears
Time: Noon-3:00pm
