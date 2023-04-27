REGIONAL ASSISTANT COORDINATOR (SR4)

REGION 3

INTERNAL POSTING

October 31, 2023

A vacancy exists for the position of Regional Assistant Coordinator in Region 3. This position reports to the Director of Region 3 & 4 and is located in the Okanagan Area Office in Kelowna, effective date to be determined.

The assistant coordinator will function as a member of the senior staff team of the Union, responsible for implementing policies of the Union and overseeing various aspects of the Union's operation.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The assistant coordinator will:

supervise the activities of the Region 3 Area Offices', including both servicing and support staff;

assist staff in planning and meeting objectives;

provide input to their director for budget submissions;

mentor staff in their region, including attendance at case conferences, arbitrations, and negotiations when assigned;

assess and sign off on leave approvals with input from their director;

review and provide feedback on turndown letters and rec memos;

review bargaining proposal packages in their region;

support the Director in grievance initiatives such as greater than one-year old file conclusions;

advise staff on contract administration, Local administration, and other servicing issues;

assist with coordination of departmental activities within context of overall objectives of the Union;

liaise with employer representatives and other Unions;

work as part of a team of senior staff when requested;

assume administrative responsibility for Union committees and components as assigned; and

other duties as assigned by their director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualifications include demonstrated competency in negotiating collective agreements, including drafting contract language and analyzing employer proposals; experience in administration of collective agreements and grievance handling including arbitration; knowledge of labour legislation including union organizing law as well as organizing methodologies.

The successful applicant will have a demonstrated ability to mentor staff and activists; strong work organization and file management skills; strong facilitation and communication skills; demonstrate strong ethical behavior at work, and have the ability to work cooperatively with staff, elected officers and members.

The successful applicant will understand and share the values and goals of the labour movement and the BCGEU in particular.

SALARY:

Bi-Weekly: $5,995.80

Annually: $156,426.22

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 16 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.





UWU/MoveUP