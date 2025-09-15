BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU046

September 15, 2025

POSITION: IT APPLICATION SUPPORT TECHNICIAN



GRADE: LEVEL 7 – MOVEUP AGREEMENT



WAGES: $42.64 - $46.17 per hour

The BCGEU requires an IT Support Technician to work in the IT Services Department. In this role, the successful applicant will provide technical support to staff and provide training on select technologies, tools and processes used by the organization.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Deliver technical support and service for standard equipment and software applications

Investigate and collaborate with users to identify device, application and data issues as they arise

Liaise with users and the various teams in other departments regarding support tickets

Work as part of the IT team to provide support to a core line of business applications

Develop and document procedures for effective and efficient use of core technologies software applications

Develop and deliver regular and customized training and orientation to users

Develop and maintain standardized documentation forms and templates

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of three years in an IT Support or Help desk environment

Ability to work and communicate effectively within a diverse cross-functional team

Good written and verbal communication skills

Extensive knowledge of the Microsoft Office 365 suite of products (current versions)

Knowledge of Apple hardware including laptops and phones, and Apple software

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows and PC hardware, printers and copiers

Ability to administer and troubleshoot iOS and Android devices

General knowledge and understanding of networking, firewalls and cyber security

Ability to troubleshoot, repair, disassemble and reassemble computer hardware

Ability to respond to pressure situations, adapt to change, work in a team environment, be proactive, take initiative and work with minimal supervision

Experience working with Atlassian Jira and Confluence, Mosyle, Teamviewer, Zoom, Docusign and Adobe Acrobat forms (an asset)

Knowledge of a programming language like Powershell or Python (an asset)

This position may require travel, a valid BC drivers license is required

Information technology-related diploma and/or certificate from an accredited post-secondary institution or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days per week.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm, Monday, September 29, 2025.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

cc: MoveUP