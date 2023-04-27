BC GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

REGULAR FINANCIAL ANALYST (AR2)

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 11, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Financial Analyst to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Director of Finance, and working closely with the Assistant Controller, the Financial Analyst will work alongside a team of accountants and finance staff to produce timely, relevant, and accurate financial reporting and analysis to help facilitate the union's decision making.

The position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure that accounting records are properly maintained, and that financial reports/information are prepared in a timely manner

Produce monthly departmental financial statements as well as consolidated financial statements for the union in accordance with relevant accounting standards

Produce monthly financial variance reports by reviewing and analyzing monthly results, identifying issues, and investigating variances against the annual budget

Prepare analytical reports for senior management; interpret financial results; liaise with senior staff and officers

Assist in the month-end process by preparing adjusting journal entries, account analysis, and reconciliations

Assist in the year-end process by producing annual financial statements / reports and preparing information required by the union's external auditors

Assist with the preparation of the union's annual budget

Prepare GST/HST remittances and assist with responding to CRA inquiries

Help maintain a system of strong reporting and internal control practices; escalate issues and provide recommendations as needed

Assist in other finance related duties and responsibilities as required





QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Finance, or related discipline

Achievement of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation

3-5 years' experience in a similar position

Good working knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles [experience with accounting standards for not-for-profit organizations preferred]

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications; advanced working knowledge of Excel

Strong analytical, attention to detail, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills, both verbal and written

Ability to work collaboratively as a key member of a team and independently with minimal supervision

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software program preferred

Experience working in public practice is preferred

Experience in real estate development is an asset





SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Weekly: $4,279.65 - $4,649.48.

Annual: $111,653.07 - $121,301.68

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU BCUWU collective agreement.

Upon request and successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, October 20, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland