REGULAR STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR3)

MEMBER BENEFITS (WCB)

EXTERNAL POSTING

July 23, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 offices throughout the province, and three buildings in Burnaby which house BCGEU headquarters.

The BCGEU requires an experienced staff representative in the Workers' Compensation Appeal section of the Member Benefits department.

The position reports directly to the Director of Member Benefits. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

The successful applicant will provide advice, assistance and representation to members in workers' compensation appeals. Duties include but are not limited to:

filing appeals at both WCB appeal levels including the Review Division and the Workers' Compensation Appeal Tribunal (WCAT);

reviewing claim file disclosures to assess merit and prepare appeals;

advising and assisting members in obtaining any and all relevant evidence for the appeal including medical legal opinions;

attending and representing members at appeal hearings;

preparing written submissions for appeals;

corresponding with the WCB regarding the implementation of appeal decisions to ensure members receive their full entitlement under the legislation;

participating in the workers' compensation advocacy community and general policy reviews carried out by the WCB or the government;

assisting members through WCB return to work and accommodation planning processes.

The successful applicant may be assigned other related duties and/or advocacy services.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must demonstrate the following skills/abilities:

effectively manage and prioritize a large caseload of open appeals;

work as a positively engaged member of the compensation appeals advocacy team;

effectively respond to a high volume of member inquiries;

efficiently analyze large volumes of technical written material, including medical reports and records;

demonstrate professional communication skills in public;

confidently represent members at oral hearings;

superior written communication skills, with expertise in preparing cohesive and persuasive written submissions;

apply research and learning to stay up to date on regulatory changes.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $5,272.74 - $5,666.89

Annually: $137,562.10 - $147,845.19

As applicants must be able to travel throughout the province of BC to represent members at oral hearings, applicants must hold a valid BC driver's license.

Experience and training in the specific areas of responsibility is preferred and hearing experience is essential.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

We thank all applicants for their interest; only those under consideration will be contacted.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Paul Finch, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





