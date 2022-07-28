E-voting kicked off Monday – what you need to know



Voting for your tentative agreement kicked off on Monday morning, and over 10,600 members have cast ballots! Thank you to those of you who have voted early – it's essential that every single member of our bargaining unit has their say on our agreement.



Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022.



For those of you who have not voted yet, you may do so at any time until then. The vote will be announced as soon as the votes are counted that evening.



All eligible members should have received their voting credentials by email and Canada Post by now – though some members in remote areas may experience a delay with the hard copy . If you haven't received yours or are having trouble using ones you have received, please visit the Voting section of our FAQ for details on who to contact.



It is critical that each member has their say and votes with confidence. To help make an informed decision, here are some resources:

Check out the FAQs based on questions at the member education sessions

If you missed the webinar sessions, you can view one here.

You can find many more helpful resources, including the wage calculator and the ratification bulletin, on this web page.



Talk to your coworkers. Have they voted yet? Remind them to cast their ballot.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff









