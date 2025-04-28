Remembering lives lost and recommitting to safer workplaces: A message on Day of Mourning 2025

Every year on April 28, the Day of Mourning is recognized by people across Canada and around the world to remember those who have been injured, become ill or tragically died in needless workplace incidents.

In 2024, 195 people in B.C. died due to work. The impact of these workers' deaths – of the commitment they made to the people of B.C. and the heartbreaking sacrifice they and their families and communities have endured – is significant and unforgettable. I invite you to observe a moment of silence for them, and for all workers who were injured, made sick or killed because of something that happened at work. Consider attending a ceremony in your community today or the 10:30 a.m. virtual ceremony streamed at https://dayofmourning.bc.ca/

All workers should return home healthy at the end of their shift. The Day of Mourning is an important opportunity to reiterate this. Workplace incidents are preventable and everyone in B.C. – including unions, workers, individuals, employers and WorkSafeBC – has a role to play in workplace health and safety. It is a shared responsibility.

As a worker, you can contribute to a safer and healthier workplace by: identifying unsafe practices, reporting workplace hazards and looking out for yourself and others when anything feels unsafe. Remember: You have the right to refuse or report unsafe work to your supervisor or manager and your Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) committee – this is written in law, outlined in the Workers Compensation Action Regulation Section 3.12.

Regardless of your role or position, you can help prevent injury, illness and death from occurring in your workplace. Together, we will continue our collective, uncompromising fight for better, stronger regulations and practices and, ultimately, safer workplaces for all.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU president





