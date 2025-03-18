Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 401.The following position has been acclaimed:



Member at Large - Indigenous Worker :

Dallas Strandlund



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 401 Executive positions below starting on March 8, 2025, 4:00 pm and closing on April 7, 2025, 5:00 pm. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them. (Names are listed in randomized order):



Chairperson :

Nicole Shaver - Bio

Ryan Richard

Richard Ziemianski - Bio



First Vice Chairperson :

Ryan Richard

Richard Ziemianski - Bio

Nicole Shaver - Bio

Annie Parhinog - Bio



Second Vice Chairperson:

Annie Parhinog - Bio

Ryan Richard

Parmjit Altas



Treasurer:

Bhajan Tathgar

Julia Sunderland-Baker - Bio

Annie Parhinog - Bio

Matthew Cook - Bio

Ryan Richard

Recording Secretary :

Annie Parhinog - Bio

Micheil Bryson

Julia Sunderland-Baker - Bio



Member at Large – Young Worker:

Gayatri Gayatri

Julia Sunderland-Baker - Bio



Member At Large - Equity Worker:

Annie Parhinog - Bio

Preet Johal



Members At Large :

Bhajan BJ Tathgar - Bio

Matthew Cook - Bio

Annie Parhinog - Bio

Parmjit Atlas

Micheil Bryson

Nicole Shaver - Bio

Preet Johal



All members can vote electronically via E-Vote:



On March 8, 2025, you will receive an email from [email protected] with the subject line/title "BCGEU Credential Delivery". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email, as well as your blocked sender list. If you did not received the email with your credential to vote by March 11, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected]. Please note you must have a signed membership card to receive a ballot (electronic or paper).



All members will have access to paper ballots if they are unable to vote electronically, starting March 11 2025.

Ballots will be available at the Victoria Area Office. Building access and parking at 588 Burnside Rd. E., the back of the BCGEU building, and members may vote at the area office.

In addition, Stewards may request paper ballots from the Victoria Area Office to conduct the vote at their worksites if needed, as long as they are not a candidate in the Local 401 Executive election.

All Voting ends on April 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 401 members of the newly elected Local 401 Executive.



In solidarity,



Stacey Campbell

Staff Representative



