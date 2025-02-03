Your current collective agreement expires on 31 Mar 2025. A new bargaining committee is therefore required to represent members for negotiating the renewal collective agreement.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for the bargaining committee to negotiate a renewal collective agreement with your Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union Staff Negotiator and other elected leaders to ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee will consist of two committee members and one Bargaining Committee Chair.



If there are more than one nominee for the Chair or two nominees for the committee, there will be an election.



A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form (Barg Cttee Chair Nomination form and/or Barg Cttee Member Nomination form). The form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator . If you wish to stand for election for both the Chair and committee member you must submit one nomination form for each candidacy.



Nominations close on Wednesday, February 12th at 5:00 p.m.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received at the area office by 5pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Brent Camilleri by fax to 604 294 5092, and by email to [email protected].





Duties of Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

o Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

o Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

o Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

o Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

o Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

o Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

o Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

o Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining



The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines

deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 at 5:00 pm; and

deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Thursday, February 13th, 2025 at 5:00 pm



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of Barg Chair Nom form here



Download PDF of Barg Member Nom form here



UWU/MoveUP