To: All BCGEU Members covered under the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association

Re: Reminder: Applications for Reimbursement of 2025 Professional Fees due by December 31



Applications for 2025 Professional Dues reimbursements will remain open until December 31, 2025 . We strongly encourage eligible members to apply before December 31. Unfortunately, any submissions received after December 31, 2025 will not be eligible. Upon ratification of a new HSPBA collective agreement and confirmation of renewed funding, a notice will be sent to members in the new year with more information about submitting for reimbursement of 2026 professional fees.



For full details on submission criteria and eligibility, please see the attached Funding Guidelines. These can also be found on our website alongside the submission form at www.bcgeu.ca/learning

Questions about the submission process can be directed to [email protected] Only applications made through the online portal will be accepted.



You will receive an automated reply after completing the form to confirm your submission has been successfully sent; once your application has been manually reviewed, you will receive an email confirming receipt of the submission and supporting document(s). Applications are reviewed in the order they are received, while funds are available. Only complete applications with the required supporting document(s) will enter the queue for review.





In Solidarity,



BCGEU Investment & Pension Services



