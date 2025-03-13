Reminder: if you have flu-like symptoms, please do not visit BCGEU area offices or attend BCGEU related activities (including bargaining meetings, rallies, etc.) until your symptoms are gone.



Symptoms may include cough, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and pain.



Until your symptoms resolve, avoid close contact with others and stay home unless seeking medical help.



Thank you for your cooperation in preventing the spread of the flu and flu-like viruses.

UWU/MoveUP