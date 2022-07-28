Friends,



We are writing to invite you to a membership meeting scheduled for 1800 hours, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Main Office Gym.



Discussion Topics



1. Bargaining Update: UBC and sector-wide

2. Presentation of key priorities

3. Discussion of next steps

4. Questions and Answers



In Solidarity,



Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee

Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP