Friends,
We are writing to invite you to a membership meeting scheduled for 1800 hours, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Main Office Gym.
Discussion Topics
1. Bargaining Update: UBC and sector-wide
2. Presentation of key priorities
3. Discussion of next steps
4. Questions and Answers
In Solidarity,
Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee
Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee
Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative
