We are just extending a reminder that if you have not registered for this year's Activist Appreciation Banquet you have until Friday, March 14th at 5 pm to RSVP using the link below.

As a "Thank You" for your dedication and commitment to the membership of our Union, you and a guest are cordially invited to attend the 2025 Activist Appreciation Banquet. We hope you will take the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening with your fellow activists, special guests and Area Office staff.

When: Saturday, March 22nd, 2025

Where: Victoria Conference Centre

720 Douglas Street, Victoria

Doors Open/Registration: 5:30 pm

Welcome/Speeches: 6:15 pm

Dinner: 7:00 pm

Live Band! / Dancing: 8:30 pm

This year's theme: Steampunk! (feel free to dress however you would like)

Please RSVP to complete your registration:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/area_01_activists_appreciation_banquet_march_22_2025

Please RSVP by Friday, March 14, 2025 at 5 pm

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What if I cannot afford the deposit or don't have a credit card?: Please contact us at [email protected] as we don't want this to be a hardship for our activists.

2. Why is our Union charging a deposit for this event? : We have made the difficult decision to charge a deposit as we have had many no-shows to this event in the past and this costs our Union money and prevents other committed activists from attending.

3. How can I nominate someone for the Cathy McCallum Award?: You can nominate a fellow BCGEU activist using the form here by March 6, 2025. You can nominate a steward, Local Executive Member and/or an OHS representative who embodies the qualities of Cathy's spirit including commitment, sacrifice, service and making a difference.

4. Union Expenses: As per the BCGEU Financial Manual, hotel accommodation will be provided for those out of town members, if needed, and you will be reimbursed for mileage incurred to and from the event and dependent/family care expenses. For those members living in the greater Victoria area, taxis will be reimbursed, but not ride hailing services.

5. Dependent/ family care expenses form: Will be sent to those who identified needing a form when registering.

6. Parking: Will be available at the Conference Centre, 720 Douglas Street, you will need to provide payment upfront. When leaving you must identify yourself to the attendant that you are with the BCGEU event and request a receipt. Please submit your receipt on an expense claim form.

The Union will reimburse eligible expenses once your expense claim is received and approved.

If you have any questions/difficulties registering, kindly contact the Victoria Area Office at 1-800-667-1033 or 250-388-9948 or email to [email protected]

Please note that registration will require a deposit of $10.00. The deposit will be refunded to those who attend the event or cancel by Wednesday, March 19th.

In solidarity,

Area 01 Cross Component Committee

