Reminder! Today, you can learn about your agreement







Today! If you work in Indigenous Services, please join an information session on Zoom to learn more about the tentative agreement reached in April.



Read the summary report here.



Read the comprehensive report here.



The tentative agreement is a four-year term and includes real and tangible progress on many of the priorities that you identified to us including significant wage increases (3% per year), shift premiums, and wage adjustments for Indigenous Services members as well as health and welfare benefits improvements.





Have questions? Join an information session

We will be holding two Zoom sessions today, which you can join using the link below.

🔗 Join Zoom Session Meeting (please check your email for the zoom link)

Tuesday, May 12th – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Tuesday, May 12th- 6:00 p.m.

Voting details

🗳 Voting opens: Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. PT🗳 Voting closes: Thursday May 21 at 2:00 p.m. PT



Voting will be done online through Simply Voting, an independent and neutral third party. The email with your voting credentials will be sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]



It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the ratification vote. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.



Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee



Comprehensive report on the tentative CSSBA agreement.





UWU/MoveUP