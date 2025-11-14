Reminder: Zoom info session tomorrow + don't forget to vote

Dear members,

Yesterday, public service workers and members of the BCGEU voted "yes" to accept their new collective agreement with the provincial government. We congratulate them on this success.

While the gains they achieved pave the way for meaningful improvements at our own bargaining table, community health members still need to vote in our own strike authorization vote.

A strong "yes" vote from community health members will help us put pressure on our employer and push for a better collective agreement, with:

Fair funding of our benefits

Fair access to overtime

Protection against 'gig work' scheduling

Equal pay for equal work

If you have not voted yet, please take a few minutes to cast your ballot and add your voice.

The email with your voting credentials was sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder. Still can't find it? Reach out to [email protected] or 833-833-3297 to confirm the personal email address we have on file, and for other troubleshooting support.

Have questions?

Please bring your questions to one of the two remaining Zoom sessions:

💻 Zoom Sessions

TOMORROW! Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 p.m. (PST)

– 12:00 p.m. (PST) Thursday, Nov 20 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Please also visit your bargaining hub and the Community Health FAQ for resources and updates related to Community Health bargaining.

Our vote closes at noon on November 27. Your participation helps send a clear message to our employer that we're united and serious about achieving fairness, stability, and respect in our next collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





