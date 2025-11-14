Reminder: Zoom info session tomorrow + don't forget to vote
Dear members,
Yesterday, public service workers and members of the BCGEU voted "yes" to accept their new collective agreement with the provincial government. We congratulate them on this success.
While the gains they achieved pave the way for meaningful improvements at our own bargaining table, community health members still need to vote in our own strike authorization vote.
A strong "yes" vote from community health members will help us put pressure on our employer and push for a better collective agreement, with:
- Fair funding of our benefits
- Fair access to overtime
- Protection against 'gig work' scheduling
- Equal pay for equal work
If you have not voted yet, please take a few minutes to cast your ballot and add your voice.
The email with your voting credentials was sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder. Still can't find it? Reach out to [email protected] or 833-833-3297 to confirm the personal email address we have on file, and for other troubleshooting support.
Have questions?
Please bring your questions to one of the two remaining Zoom sessions:
💻 Zoom Sessions
- TOMORROW! Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 p.m. (PST)
- Thursday, Nov 20 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. (PST)
Please also visit your bargaining hub and the Community Health FAQ for resources and updates related to Community Health bargaining.
Our vote closes at noon on November 27. Your participation helps send a clear message to our employer that we're united and serious about achieving fairness, stability, and respect in our next collective agreement.
In solidarity,
Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee
Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services
Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802
David Fox, Local 801
Florentina Kelly, Local 803
Shelley Einarson, Local 804
Melanie Mason, Local 809
Jeremy Williams, Local 803
Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative
P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs