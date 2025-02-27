We are re-starting the steward election for the additional steward position at Renfrew Care Centre because one of the steward nominees confirmed they are not accepting the nomination. If you have already voted, you will unfortunately need to vote again. Our apologies for the confusion and inconvenience.



Below is an updated list of the four (4) steward nominees. The Steward nomination period closed last week on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 5:00pm. Thank you to everyone that submitted a Steward nomination form.



Your nominees are (in random order):

Emmanuel (Manny) Carganilla

Ruby Ann Villones

Nilda Pacris

Luna Ramos

Voting will re-open tomorrow on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 9:00 am and close on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5:00 pm using our electronic voting system, Simply Voting. Each union member in Renfrew Care Centre should receive an electronic ballot, to the personal email address we have on file. The email will come from “Simply Voting”. Please check your junk/spam folder if you cannot find it in your inbox.



If you have not yet provided your personal email to the BCGEU, or know a member who did not receive this email, you or they should contact the Local Area office by phone at 604-215-1499 or by email to [email protected] no later than Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 12 pm to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote.



Note: You cannot use someone else’s email to vote.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice





