One Shop Steward and One Alternate Steward



Nominations for Shop Steward are re-opened at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.



If you would like to become a Shop Steward for your worksite please complete a nomination form and submit it to the BCGEU before the close of nominations.



The union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!



Nominations will close at 4:00 PM on December 13, 2021.



Send your completed nomination form by email to [email protected] or fax to 604-215-1210



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President



Jacqueline McGuire,

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

UWU/MoveUP