One Shop Steward and One Alternate Steward
Nominations for Shop Steward are re-opened at your worksite.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
If you would like to become a Shop Steward for your worksite please complete a nomination form and submit it to the BCGEU before the close of nominations.
The union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!
Nominations will close at 4:00 PM on December 13, 2021.
Send your completed nomination form by email to [email protected] or fax to 604-215-1210
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Jacqueline McGuire,
BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
