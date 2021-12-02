Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Renfrew Care (Well Being Services) - Call for Nominations of Shop Steward - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 08, 2021

One Shop Steward and One Alternate Steward
 
Nominations for Shop Steward are re-opened at your worksite.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
 
If you would like to become a Shop Steward for your worksite please complete a nomination form and submit it to the BCGEU before the close of nominations.
 
The union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!
 
Nominations will close at 4:00 PM on December 13, 2021.
 
Send your completed nomination form by email to [email protected] or fax to 604-215-1210
 
In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
 
Jacqueline McGuire,
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here

