At the close of nominations on April 2, 2020, only one nomination had been submitted for two bargaining committee positions. Nominations are therefore being reopened for additional nominees. If there are no additional nominees, the bargaining committee will consist of a single member.



Second Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open again for the bargaining committee to negotiate a first collective agreement with your Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee will consist of two members. The committee will select one of its members to serve as chair.



If there are more than two nominees for the committee, then voting will occur.



A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form (attached). Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. The member nominated in the initial round does not need to be nominated again.



Nominations close on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½"x11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, May 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Ryan Stewart by fax to 604 294 5092, by email to ryan.stewart@bcgeu.ca or by mail to:



BCGEU Negotiations Department

Attn. Ryan Stewart

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining





Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities





Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite





Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer





Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining





Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process





Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals





Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00pm; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 5:00pm.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative - Negotiations