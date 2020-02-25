Revenue Services Repatriation and MSP Elimination-BCGEU/PSA Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) BCGEU/ESIT Advanced Solutions Letter of Understanding (LOU)

1. MOA: As a result of Revenue Services Alternative Service Delivery's contract with ESIT-Advanced Solutions being repatriated into the Ministry of Finance on April 1, 2021, there may be BCGEU bargaining unit employees who are not transferring to the provincial government, who may be adversely impacted (laid off).

The BCGEU and the BC Public Service Agency have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to provide an additional option to such impacted employees to be considered for placement into vacant positions in the BC Public Service. This MOA will govern the placement process.



This agreement gives adversely impacted employees who are laid off, an additional option that was not previously available to assist them in acquiring ongoing employment.

Please find a copy of the MOA attached. A Question and Answer Sheet developed by the Public Service Agency that will provide additional information about the MOA will be available following the Town Hall meetings.



2. LOU: As a result of the MOA, BCGEU and ESIT Advanced Solutions developed a Letter of Understanding to address the implementation of the MOA into the existing (Article 13) Lay Off and Recall provisions of the collective agreement. The Union and your employer developed this LOU to ensure impacted employees (as identified in the MOA) will have access to the additional option for placement into vacant BC Public Service positions that did not exist in the current Article 13 language.



Please find a copy of the Letter of Understanding attached.



The BCGEU and your employer will be available at the Town Hall Meetings Scheduled at ESIT Advanced Solutions from 10:00am-11:00 am and 2:00pm-3:00pm on Wednesday - February 26, 2020 to respond to any questions you may have about the MOA and LOU.



The BCGEU, ESIT Advanced Solutions and the Provincial Government will be working on a Memorandum of Agreement to address transferring employeesover the coming year and we will provide that information to BCGEU members when it is available.

We look forward to seeing you at the meetings.



In solidarity,



Lori Strom

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of MOA here.

Download PDF of Letter of Understanding here.





