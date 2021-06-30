The BCGEU has received the Royal British Columbia Museum's Report to British Columbians, which acknowledges acts of racism, discrimination, harassment, and the failure of the museum's leadership to provide an adequate and timely resolution of these matters. The report is troubling and difficult to read. It identifies problems around equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility (EDIA), as well as the impact of the museum's dysfunctional working environment on the psychological health and well-being of employees.

The BCGEU represents more than 130 staff at the museum, some of whom have experienced trauma on the job. We're working with them to ensure they have representation and access to education offered by the employer.

We're proud of the BCGEU members at Royal British Columbia Museum who have long been calling for a workplace free from discrimination and dysfunction. We also want to note, as does the report, the museum's 135-year history as a colonial institution which prioritised the European settler version of B.C.'s history. We support the recommendations outlined in the report and the work needing to be done for the museum to be in compliance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and B.C.'s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). We hope these are acted upon swiftly.





