REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) seeks proposals to identify areas of concern and analysis of the makeup of our membership, by classification/work groups/disciplines.

Proposals are due by: Monday, March 28, 2022

1. Background of BCGEU

The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 82,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, your union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow

2. Scope of Project:

This project is BCGEU-led to identify areas of concern as it relates to the future of the work.

The goal is to ensure we are looking forward at ways to protect work during economic change.

Occupations and industries where union participation has historically been highest have shrunk in recent years. Has this occurred due to the shift to more precarious, contract or temporary forms of employment. We need to research and look into the trends of automation or tech change to our current job classifications in our collective agreements and throughout our membership.

3. Scope of Development Role:

Reporting to the Director of Negotiations and Field Services of the BCGEU, the successful applicant/firm will be responsible for the initiation, planning, design, risk assessment, and delivery of the project through the development phases, may be required to facilitate a presentation to senior leadership.

4. Qualifications to describe in the Proposal:

Knowledge and understanding of collective agreement, unions and the labour movement

Capacity to coordinate plan, design develop and balance diverse interests, risks, and benefits in achieving project objectives

Capacity to develop, influence and manage collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders/ partners

Effective communication, planning, organizational and time management skills in a complex and fast-paced environment with defined timelines

Effective plan negotiation, facilitation, influencing, persuasion, conflict resolution and consensus building skills

Effective interpersonal, project leadership and team building skills

5. Project Budget

This is a competitive bidding process with cost being a consideration in the hiring process.

6. Timing

There is some flexibility in the start date but prefer the project to start as soon as possible.

7. Questions, process, and deadline for submissions

Questions about this RFP will be taken until Tuesday, March 22, 2022, via [email protected]

Answers will be shared as soon as practicably possible.

Please submit proposal no later than Monday March 28, 2022, before 5 pm by email to [email protected] and [email protected] Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

**Only the applicant/proposals selected for the shortlist may be asked to an interview with the Director of Negotiations and Field Services.







