In 2022, we learned that 7 out of 10 workers surveyed have experienced harassment and violence on the job. Has anything changed since then?

Canada's unions are working to find out – and to ensure that every worker is safe and treated with the respect they deserve. Your voice can help us gather the facts to understand workers' experiences today and push for stronger protections

Take part in the new national survey on workplace harassment and violence to help make work safer for all.

Our union already knows, thanks to a research partnership with the Centre for Research & Education on Violence Against Women & Children at Western University, that 55% of BCGEU members working in the public and private sector have experienced at least one behavior of aggression, harassment and/or violence in the past 2 years. It's important that we expand this research because harassment and violence should never be part of the job. This survey will allow us to measure progress, understand what has improved, and identify where more must be done to create a safer world of work.

All responses are anonymous, and you do not need to have filled out the 2022 survey to complete this one. We encourage every worker aged 18+ to take part, even if you haven't personally experienced or witnessed workplace harassment or violence. Your response will help us better understand workers' experiences.

The Respect at Work Survey is led by the Canadian Labour Congress, in partnership with researchers at Western University and the University of Toronto.

Hundreds of workers have already taken part. Join them - the survey is open until December 9, so there's still time to add your voice! It takes 10–15 mins to complete. Take part today: https://canadianlabour.ca/respect-at-work/

Thank you for taking the time to support this important research. Together, we can make work safer for workers across the country.



In solidarity,

BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety





