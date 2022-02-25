Nominations for positions on Local 1703 closed on February 24, 2022 and a number of position were acclaimed while others will require an election. The following positions have been acclaimed:

Worksite Representative:

Atira – vacant

BC Housing - Doreen Aquino – acclaimed

Best Western – Aruna Singh – acclaimed

Grand Villa – Alex Lee-Young - acclaimed

HardRock casino – Mark Chun – acclaimed

RiverRock -Cherry Huang – acclaimed

Sunshine Coast – Rick Raymond - acclaimed

Young Worker

Sigman Mok - acclaimed

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Chairperson, 1st Vice Chair, 2nd Vice Chair, Recording Secretary, Member at Large (4), Equity, Worksite Representative (BC Place, Starlight Casino and Vancity) positions of the local 1703 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them. The nominees are as follows:

Chairperson – 1 position o Doug Worden o Dave MacDonald 1st Vice Chair – 1 position o Ian Elgar o Megan Washington 2nd Vice Chair – 1 position o Nigel Keenan o Katherine Wiebe Recording Secretary – 1 position o Carmen Hansen o Shirley McMillan Worksite Representative - BC Place – 1 position o Brent Amano o Pamela Black Worksite Representative – Starlight Casino – 1 position o Jasbir Singh Aujla o Megan Washington Worksite Representative – Vancity – 1 position o Samantha Moskie o Melissa Maan Equity – 1 position o Samuel Antoine o Eason Zhang Member at Large – 4 positions o Brent Amano o Samantha Moskie o Evandro Mendoza o Yvonne Fortt o Hayman Sung o David McIntosh o Adam Scott o Melissa Maan o Samuel Antoine o Katherine Wiebe

Elections will be a paper based ballot and ballots will be available from your stewards and contacts at the worksite. You may also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office. * Please note that Members who attend the office, are required to wear a mask *

Ballots are due back to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office no later than

4:00 p.m. on March 22, 2022 .

If you do not receive a ballot please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at [email protected] or contact via phone at 604-215-1499.

Once the elections are complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 1703 executive. Any questions should be referred to the area office.

In solidarity

Kim Howse

Staff Representative