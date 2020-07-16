 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 16, 2020

arren Campbell has been acclaimed for the Open Member-at-Large position.
 
Congratulations, Darren.

 
In solidarity
 

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
Dean Purdy, Chairperson, Local 101
 
 


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP