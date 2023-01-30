To: All BCGEU Local 1710 Members
Re: Results of 2nd Vice Chair Election
Voting closed for the election of the position for Local 1710 2nd Vice Chair on February 17, 2023.
Congratulations to Brenda Olanski on becoming your new Local 1710 2nd Vice Chair.
Brenda joins your current Local 1710 Executive Members:
Chair: Naomi Gallant
1st Vice Chair: Suzanne Langdon
Secretary: Jean Guy Juneau (Will)
Members at Large: Charlene Jackson, Carson Darling, Yana Pliassova-Bakounina
Young Worker: Terrel Forster
Equity Member: David Green
Sincerely,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
