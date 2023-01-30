To: All BCGEU Local 1710 Members

Re: Results of 2nd Vice Chair Election

Voting closed for the election of the position for Local 1710 2nd Vice Chair on February 17, 2023.

Congratulations to Brenda Olanski on becoming your new Local 1710 2nd Vice Chair.



Brenda joins your current Local 1710 Executive Members:



Chair: Naomi Gallant

1st Vice Chair: Suzanne Langdon

Secretary: Jean Guy Juneau (Will)

Members at Large: Charlene Jackson, Carson Darling, Yana Pliassova-Bakounina

Young Worker: Terrel Forster

Equity Member: David Green





Sincerely,

Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





