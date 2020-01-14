B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on January 14, 2020

The election has been completed, the results are as follows:
 
Turnout: 678 (10.4%) of 6510 electors voted in this ballot
 
Andrea Clark 306 (45.2%)
Darcy Lindberg 248 (36.6%)
Mugurel Mic 123 (18.2%)
 
Congratulations to Andrea Clark, the successful candidate. A big thank you to the other the two nominees for putting their names forward for this position.
 
In solidarity
 

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative
Maria Middlemiss, Chairperson, Local 1201



