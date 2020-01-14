The election has been completed, the results are as follows:



Turnout: 678 (10.4%) of 6510 electors voted in this ballot



Andrea Clark 306 (45.2%)

Darcy Lindberg 248 (36.6%)

Mugurel Mic 123 (18.2%)



Congratulations to Andrea Clark, the successful candidate. A big thank you to the other the two nominees for putting their names forward for this position.



In solidarity





Earl Moloney, Staff Representative

Maria Middlemiss, Chairperson, Local 1201







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP