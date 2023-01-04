Nominations for theCompass Group Bargaining Committeeclosed, on January 6th, with the following results:
Okanagan - Glenn Wallner elected by acclamation
FRCC - Roxanne Sankey elected by acclamation
Surrey Pre-Trial - Francois Dube elected by acclamation
Ford Mountain - no nominations
Surrey School Board - no nominations
Nanaimo - no nominations
Congratulations to these three members on their successful election to the Bargaining Committee!
Let’s try to fill the three vacant seats from the other three worksites.
- If more than one candidate from each work location is nominated, there will be an election.
Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½” x 11” sheet, single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate’s info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5pm the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted, except that the info sheets submitted in colour will be adjusted to black and white.
Please email your completed nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected]
Download PDF documents:
- Bulletin
- Nomination form (Surrey School Board)
- Nomination form (Nanaimo Correctional Centre)
- Nomination form (Ford Mountain Correctional Centre)
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss
Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
