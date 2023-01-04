Nominations for theCompass Group Bargaining Committeeclosed, on January 6th, with the following results:



Okanagan - Glenn Wallner elected by acclamation

FRCC - Roxanne Sankey elected by acclamation

Surrey Pre-Trial - Francois Dube elected by acclamation

Ford Mountain - no nominations

Surrey School Board - no nominations

Nanaimo - no nominations



Congratulations to these three members on their successful election to the Bargaining Committee!



Let’s try to fill the three vacant seats from the other three worksite s.



EXTENSION TO NOMINATION PERIOD



The nomination period has been extended for one week at Ford Mountain, Surrey School Board and Nanaimo Correctional Centre only.

If more than one candidate from each work location is nominated, there will be an election.

5:00 pm on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 .



Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½” x 11” sheet, single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate’s info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5pm the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted, except that the info sheets submitted in colour will be adjusted to black and white.

Please email your completed nomination forms to:



Email: [email protected]



Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your anticipated participation in this important process.

In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations