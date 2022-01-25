Component bargaining for the Retail Stores and Warehouse Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.



Your bargaining committee is comprised of:

Kusam Doal – Component 5 Vice President

Erica Cardarelli – Member at Large

Keith Stone- Member at Large

Kelly Smith – Component 5 Treasurer

Shannon Dudley- Member at Large

Christine Peters – BCGEU staff

Britt Skinner – BCGEU staff

Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.



An update will be provided to all members at the conclusion of component bargaining.





UWU/MoveUP